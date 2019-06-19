Juneteenth Family Dinner
Suckerfree Southern Plate & Bar 751 Fourth Ave, San Diego, California 92101
This Juneteenth join Culture + Cuisine and San Diego Melanin for a special family dinner as we celebrate freedom, resilience, beauty, and perseverance as a community! This celebration of the end of slavery for all enslaved on June 19th, 1865 will feature a chef curated three course, family style dinner, interactive discussions, and more! Come with friends or come alone, either way be prepared for a magical night of fun, food, and fellowship!!
For more info: juneteenthky.eventbrite.com
Food & Drink, Talks & Discussions
Gaslamp