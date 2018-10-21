The Jungle Book

WORLD PREMIERE! Artistic director Javier Velasco’s thrilling blend of ballet, jazz, hip hop, and giant puppets brings Rudyard Kipling’s beloved tale of friendship to life. Join Mowgli and his animal pals as they tumble through the jungle, get wrapped up in the coils of Kaa, the snake, and fight off the menacing Sher Khan, the tiger. Fun for the entire family!

Muffins With Mowgli

Join us onstage directly after our Sunday Matinee performance. A reception for kiddos and adults alike! Take photos, get autographs, and mingle with your favorite dancer/Jungle Book Characters. Lemonade and treats for all!

Tickets $15