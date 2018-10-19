The Jungle Book

to Google Calendar - The Jungle Book - 2018-10-19 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Jungle Book - 2018-10-19 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Jungle Book - 2018-10-19 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Jungle Book - 2018-10-19 20:00:00

Lyceum Theatre 79 Horton Plaza, San Diego, California 92101

WORLD PREMIERE! Artistic director Javier Velasco’s thrilling blend of ballet, jazz, hip hop, and giant puppets brings Rudyard Kipling’s beloved tale of friendship to life. Join Mowgli and his animal pals as they tumble through the jungle, get wrapped up in the coils of Kaa, the snake, and fight off the menacing Sher Khan, the tiger. Fun for the entire family!

Info
Lyceum Theatre 79 Horton Plaza, San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Dance
Downtown
619-294-7378
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - The Jungle Book - 2018-10-19 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Jungle Book - 2018-10-19 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Jungle Book - 2018-10-19 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Jungle Book - 2018-10-19 20:00:00