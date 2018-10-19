The Jungle Book
Lyceum Theatre 79 Horton Plaza, San Diego, California 92101
WORLD PREMIERE! Artistic director Javier Velasco’s thrilling blend of ballet, jazz, hip hop, and giant puppets brings Rudyard Kipling’s beloved tale of friendship to life. Join Mowgli and his animal pals as they tumble through the jungle, get wrapped up in the coils of Kaa, the snake, and fight off the menacing Sher Khan, the tiger. Fun for the entire family!
