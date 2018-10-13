The Junior League of San Diego Gala

The Junior League of San Diego is hosting its 3rd Annual Gala an event focused on a little bit of glam and a whole lot of giving back to its community.

The black-tie event will take place at the Morgan Run Golf Club & Resort in Rancho Santa Fe, CA. There will be complimentary parking and an option to valet.

This will be a 1920s-inspired evening under the stars. The event will feature a full cocktail reception, both silent and live auctions with mobile bidding options, hosted champagne, beer and wine throughout the night, and a full-course gourmet dinner followed by an opportunity to kick up those dancing shoes with the band.

This event continues to support the league in its efforts to make lasting change in OUR community. With the focus of enriching the lives of Transition-Age Foster Youths and putting an end to human trafficking here in San Diego.