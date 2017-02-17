Junk Bonanza vintage market

Junk Bonanza is a best-of shopping experience uniting lovers and juried purveyors of vintage finds, antiques, architectural salvage and artisan-repurposed and upcycled goods. Most items 40+ years old or made from vintage materials. Furniture, decor, apparel, accessories in styles from industrial to mid-mod, farmhouse to French. $5 of each Early Bird ticket goes to the North County Food Bank to purchase 25 meals. Also: Flea Market Style magazine signings, DIY painting workshops, 1953 Crown Vintage trailer turned-photo booth/lounge. NOTE TIME DIFFERENCE: Friday 10-5, Saturday 9-5.

PRICE: $10 general admission; Early Bird $25 online at www.junkbonanza.com, $30 at door. Early Bird good for entrance at 8AM Friday and readmission Saturday.