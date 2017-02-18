Junk Bonanza Vintage Market

Junk Bonanza is an indoors, juried event for purveyors and lovers of vintage finds, beautiful antiques, architectural salvage and artisan-repurposed and handcrafted goods for home and self. With exception of select artisanal handcrafts, all items are 40 years old or older or designed from components that age. This is not a flea market! Our vendors artfully and beautifully stage their merchandise but prices are very reasonable (lots of dealers shop our events for this reason!). Other attractions: free workshops twice daily by Paint & Paddles, free photo booth inside a vintage trailer by Tinker Trailer Tin Co., mag signings by the editors of Flea Market Style magazine; $5 OF EVERY EARLY BIRD TICKET SOLD benefits North County Food Bank via he San Diego Food Bank!

Price: $10 - $30