Just Fearless Women Rising Expo

About this Event

We come together to celebrate the Power of Women in Business for Global Entrepreneurship Week and and Women's Entrepreneurship Day at the Expo Focused on Women's Economic Growth. We are only honoring Felena Hanson and Kris Jenner at the Event as no keynotes will be given by them.

Join us as we celebrate 2 of the Nation's Most Powerful Women in Business in Honor of National Women’s Entrepreneurship Day and Global Entrepreneurship Week.

There will be panels on:

economic growth for women,

creating multiple streams of income,

funding resources for your business,

health and wellness and self care are important and on exhibit

latest technology for businesses,

taking small business global,

& great networking opportunities.

Light Bites, Drinks, and Raffles with Incredible Prizes (Exclusive to Priority Admission ticket holders).

proceeds from this event go to our charitable partners.

Come and join us for this fantastic celebration!

Join Us at the Only Women's Entrepreneurial & Economic Growth Expo - 10,000X for Women and by Women.

General Admission Tickets are $25