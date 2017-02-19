Kafka Goes to the Movies

to Google Calendar - Kafka Goes to the Movies - 2017-02-19 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kafka Goes to the Movies - 2017-02-19 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kafka Goes to the Movies - 2017-02-19 17:00:00 iCalendar - Kafka Goes to the Movies - 2017-02-19 17:00:00

Sherman Heights Community Center 2258 Island Ave., San Diego, California 92102

Coffee with Kafka kicks off the fifth year of events celebrating European art & culture with a special screening of Franz Kafka's "The Trial," held indoors in the Rob Wellington Quigley-designed Sherman Heights Community Center. The 90-minute screenplay of "The Trial" was written by Harold Pinter, produced by BBC in 1993, and features an all-star cast including Anthony Hopkins and Kyle MacLachlan (as Joseph K). A short discussion following the film will set the stage for conversations to be continued in our future "Coffee with Kafka" meetings.Suggested donation $10.

Home baked refreshments, coffee, tea and wine will be served.

Info

Sherman Heights Community Center 2258 Island Ave., San Diego, California 92102 View Map

San Diego

Visit Event Website

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Kafka Goes to the Movies - 2017-02-19 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kafka Goes to the Movies - 2017-02-19 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kafka Goes to the Movies - 2017-02-19 17:00:00 iCalendar - Kafka Goes to the Movies - 2017-02-19 17:00:00