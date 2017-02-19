Kafka Goes to the Movies

Coffee with Kafka kicks off the fifth year of events celebrating European art & culture with a special screening of Franz Kafka's "The Trial," held indoors in the Rob Wellington Quigley-designed Sherman Heights Community Center. The 90-minute screenplay of "The Trial" was written by Harold Pinter, produced by BBC in 1993, and features an all-star cast including Anthony Hopkins and Kyle MacLachlan (as Joseph K). A short discussion following the film will set the stage for conversations to be continued in our future "Coffee with Kafka" meetings.Suggested donation $10.

Home baked refreshments, coffee, tea and wine will be served.