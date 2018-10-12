Benjamin Balint
Pan\'s Garden 506 21st St., San Diego, California 92102
Benjamin Balint, journalist and fellow at the Van Leer Institute in Jerusalem, will talk and sign his acclaimed book "Kafka's Last Trial: The Case of a Literary Legacy" in a beautiful outdoor garden setting. The story of the international struggle to preserve Kafka’s literary legacy is a lively and balanced account of the international battle—fought in Israeli courts—for Franz Kafka’s manuscripts, letters, and diaries. Well-researched and insightful, this suspenseful work illuminates the complex relationship between literature, religion, culture, and nationality. Refreshments served. Reservations required.