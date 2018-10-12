Benjamin Balint

to Google Calendar - Benjamin Balint - 2018-10-12 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Benjamin Balint - 2018-10-12 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Benjamin Balint - 2018-10-12 17:00:00 iCalendar - Benjamin Balint - 2018-10-12 17:00:00

Pan\'s Garden 506 21st St., San Diego, California 92102

Benjamin Balint, journalist and fellow at the Van Leer Institute in Jerusalem, will talk and sign his acclaimed book "Kafka's Last Trial: The Case of a Literary Legacy" in a beautiful outdoor garden setting. The story of the international struggle to preserve Kafka’s literary legacy is a lively and balanced account of the international battle—fought in Israeli courts—for Franz Kafka’s manuscripts, letters, and diaries. Well-researched and insightful, this suspenseful work illuminates the complex relationship between literature, religion, culture, and nationality. Refreshments served. Reservations required.

Info
Pan\'s Garden 506 21st St., San Diego, California 92102 View Map
Downtown, East Village, Sherman Heights
619-528-1108
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Benjamin Balint - 2018-10-12 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Benjamin Balint - 2018-10-12 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Benjamin Balint - 2018-10-12 17:00:00 iCalendar - Benjamin Balint - 2018-10-12 17:00:00