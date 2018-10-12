Benjamin Balint, journalist and fellow at the Van Leer Institute in Jerusalem, will talk and sign his acclaimed book "Kafka's Last Trial: The Case of a Literary Legacy" in a beautiful outdoor garden setting. The story of the international struggle to preserve Kafka’s literary legacy is a lively and balanced account of the international battle—fought in Israeli courts—for Franz Kafka’s manuscripts, letters, and diaries. Well-researched and insightful, this suspenseful work illuminates the complex relationship between literature, religion, culture, and nationality. Refreshments served. Reservations required.