kallisti presents Chamber Opera

Conrad Prebys Music Center, Experimental Theater San Diego, California

Established by Grammy award-winning soprano Susan Narucki at the University of California, San Diego in 2009, kallisti offers San Diego audiences exceptional performances of rarely heard works for voice in an intimate setting. Singers from UC San Diego's Graduate Program in Contemporary Music Performance and distinguished guest artists collaborate in a wide range of repertoire that celebrates the extraordinary beauty and power of the singing voice

La Jolla
858-534-3448
