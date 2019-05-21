Kamikaze Drawing and Low Flying Creativity with Jill Badonsky

This workshop combines art and writing for a greater experience of both. You will dabble in foolproof right brain sketching to access more creativity for both writing and art even if you’re sure you can only draw stick figures. Fleeting multimedia projections, poetry, music, and the absurd will trick you into effortlessly colliding with your true creative voice without overthinking or scaring it away. The perfectionistic tendencies, hesitancy, and/or immobilizing self-judgment that stop many people from accessing deeper levels of creativity will be terribly confused and ask to be excused from this workshop.

You will experience:

• Ways to sketch that defy self-doubt and the terror of not being able to draw more than a stick figure.

• The unleashing of a deeper creative voice for both writing and art.

• Generating drawings and writing so fast the inner critic is caught off-guard.

• The accumulation of writing starters for poetry, prose, or simply the enjoyment of writing.

• The mindfulness that comes from the attention required with drawing from the right-side of the brain.

