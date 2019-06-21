Kamishibai Mini-Theater
City Heights Performance Annex 2745 Fairmount Ave., San Diego, California 92105
Hai. Family fun awaits you. Walter Ritter of Write Out Loud gives an expressive performance/demo of this popular Japanese mini-theater art form. Two tales will be Magic Finger by Roald Dahl, and The Three Charms, a traditional Japanese folktale. Both a bicycle-worthy stage and the regular one will be on hand.
School age and up.
