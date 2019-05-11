Karaoke Beatdown: Can You Outsing a Librarian?

Librarians are not just better than Google at finding information, we can belt too. Join the Friends of San Diego Public Library as we celebrate 40 years of library advocacy and support with a karaoke smackdown. Participation is $20.00 minimum for every challenger who wants to perform. Non-performers and folks who can't attend can donate too. Donations are tax-deductible. All proceeds will go to support library services and programs. Get detail here: https://sandiego.librarymarket.com/karaoke-beatdown-can-you-outsing-librarian