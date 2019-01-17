Warwick's will host Karen Thompson Walker as she discusses and signs her new book, "The Dreamers." Walker is the bestselling author of "The Age of Miracles."

This event is free and open to the public. Reserved seating is available when the book is pre-ordered from Warwick's for the event. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed.

Please call the Warwick's Book Department at (858) 454-0347 for details.