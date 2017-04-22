Kartik Seshadri, Sitar

Sitar master Pandit Kartik Seshadri will present a performance of classical Indian ragas, accompanied by tabla player Pandit Arup Chattopadhyay. Seshadri's CD Sublime Ragas was recently among Songlines Magazine's Top 10 "Top of the World" albums. His music has been praised by The Washington Post for its "expressive beauty, rich tonal sensibility and rhythmic intricacy."

Price: Free-$15.50

Tickets: GA: $15.50; Faculty, staff, alumni: $10.50; Students w/ ID: Free