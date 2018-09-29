Keep Them Flying

Hangar 1 Tattoo and Gold Stripe Tattoo are co-hosting an aviation themed art show that coincides with the Miramar Air Show. Enjoy the Miramar air show, then walk right across the street to Hangar 1 Tattoo! There will be beverages, a taco truck, and all original art. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Lone Survivor Foundation. This is a free event.