Keep Quiet - San Diego Jewish Film Festival

“Expect plenty of spirited arguments to break out after screenings of Joseph Martin and Sam Blair's disquieting documentary about Csanad Szegedi.” – The Hollywood Reporter

Csanad Szegedi grew up in Hungary, found his way into far-right extremist ideas, espoused anti-Semitic rhetoric, denied the Holocaust, and founded a now-banned militia called the Hungarian Guard. Then his life took an unexpected turn. His beloved maternal grandmother revealed to him that she was Jewish and a survivor of Auschwitz. This news sets him on a three-year journey to understand and possibly embrace his roots and newfound religion. His story leaves viewers wondering whether this spiritual transformation is genuine.

Thursday, February 16, 2017 8:00PM*

Sunday, February 19, 2017 10:15AM

TOWN SQUARE SHOPPING CENTER

4665 Clairemont Drive, San Diego 92117

858.274.9994