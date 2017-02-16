Keep Quiet - San Diego Jewish Film Festival
“Expect plenty of spirited arguments to break out after screenings of Joseph Martin and Sam Blair's disquieting documentary about Csanad Szegedi.” – The Hollywood Reporter
Csanad Szegedi grew up in Hungary, found his way into far-right extremist ideas, espoused anti-Semitic rhetoric, denied the Holocaust, and founded a now-banned militia called the Hungarian Guard. Then his life took an unexpected turn. His beloved maternal grandmother revealed to him that she was Jewish and a survivor of Auschwitz. This news sets him on a three-year journey to understand and possibly embrace his roots and newfound religion. His story leaves viewers wondering whether this spiritual transformation is genuine.
