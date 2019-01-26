What could be more perfect than beer and cannabis?

San Diego is a world-class destination for craft breweries. Well we decided to make it even more awesome, so we added a cannabis twist to the mix. A non-stop funfest, this tour takes you behind the scenes while providing both an educational and interactive experience.

To kick things off we will visit a popular local brewery complete with a brew guide to show you how quality beer is crafted. Before heading onto our next stop beer sampling is a must and is included in the tour. From here you will be magically whisked away to a top notch San Diego recreational cannabis dispensary, where you will receive a VIP tour. Learn how to navigate the store, get first hand knowledge on cannabis products and have all of your burning cannabis questions answered by the best in the industry. Finally, our last destination is another awesome local brewery. Here you will have the opportunity to sample beers like IPA’s, Lagers, Ales and many more creative blends.

Kegs-n-Kush Tour is $99 per ticket.