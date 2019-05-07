Kerry Madden-Lunsford & Emily Sutton: Ernestine's Milky Way

Warwick's will host Kerry Madden-Lunsford and Emily Sutton to discuss and sign their new picture book, "Ernestine's Milky Way." Madden-Lunsford is the author of the Smoky Mountain Trilogy and Director of the University of Alabama-Birmingham Creative Writing program. Sutton is an award-winning illustrator and sculptor.

This event is free and open to the public. Reserved Seating is available when the book is pre-ordered from Warwick's for the event. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed.

Please visit our website or call the Warwick's Book Dept. (858) 454-0347 for details.