Key of She Auditions

to Google Calendar - Key of She Auditions - 2019-01-14 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Key of She Auditions - 2019-01-14 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Key of She Auditions - 2019-01-14 19:00:00 iCalendar - Key of She Auditions - 2019-01-14 19:00:00

University City United Church 2877 Governor Drive, San Diego, California 92122

Looking for a fun, committed and talented group of women to sing and perform with?

Key of She might be for you! We are a San Diego choral ensemble founded in 2016. We perform a variety of genres from a cappella and classical, to contemporary, folk and pop.

We’re looking for experienced choral musicians! Auditions are Monday, January 14, with individual sessions beginning at 7:00 p.m. Location: University City United Church, 2877 Governor Drive.

For more information, go to keyofshe.org or e-mail keyofshesd@gmail.com.

Info
University City United Church 2877 Governor Drive, San Diego, California 92122 View Map
Music
University City
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Key of She Auditions - 2019-01-14 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Key of She Auditions - 2019-01-14 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Key of She Auditions - 2019-01-14 19:00:00 iCalendar - Key of She Auditions - 2019-01-14 19:00:00