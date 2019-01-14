Key of She Auditions
University City United Church 2877 Governor Drive, San Diego, California 92122
Looking for a fun, committed and talented group of women to sing and perform with?
Key of She might be for you! We are a San Diego choral ensemble founded in 2016. We perform a variety of genres from a cappella and classical, to contemporary, folk and pop.
We’re looking for experienced choral musicians! Auditions are Monday, January 14, with individual sessions beginning at 7:00 p.m. Location: University City United Church, 2877 Governor Drive.
For more information, go to keyofshe.org or e-mail keyofshesd@gmail.com.
