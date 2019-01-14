Key of She Auditions

Looking for a fun, committed and talented group of women to sing and perform with?

Key of She might be for you! We are a San Diego choral ensemble founded in 2016. We perform a variety of genres from a cappella and classical, to contemporary, folk and pop.

We’re looking for experienced choral musicians! Auditions are Monday, January 14, with individual sessions beginning at 7:00 p.m. Location: University City United Church, 2877 Governor Drive.

For more information, go to keyofshe.org or e-mail keyofshesd@gmail.com.