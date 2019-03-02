Unlocking Your Psychic Abilities for Everyday Living

The time is NOW to learn from renowned psychic teacher Echo Bodine. She will help guide you to new levels of awareness and give you tools and exercises to prompt a new breakthrough experience.

The Edgar Cayce readings tell us that we are intuitive by nature, and that we can develop our psychic abilities to a high level. But it isn't enough to just become more psychic for its own sake—we need to put our abilities into practical use in our daily lives before these gifts take on real meaning.

By fully developing your gifts, you can improve the way you live your life. With warmth, humor, and down-to-earth guidance, Echo, a favorite presenter at A.R.E. Headquarters in Virginia Beach, will help make your journey to psychic awareness fun, inspired, meaningful, and applicable to your daily life. This course's activities will help you to interpret what you see and coach you to better define, understand and practice your own unique gifts.

Learn more by calling 800-333-4499 or visit: https://www.edgarcayce.org/events/event-listings/conferences/u-s-conferences/the-key-with-echo-bodine-in-san-diego-ca/