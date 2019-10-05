Key of She's fall concert experience, “OUR HOUSE,” will take you on a journey of time and place with works by Sarah Quartel, Samuel Barber, Anders Endenroth, Kenny Loggins, Stephen Sondheim, and Gwyneth Walker. Join us October 5 at 7 pm at University City United Church, 2877 Governor Drive, San Diego, 92122. Both performances are scheduled for 7pm. There is no charge for this concert, but donations to Key of She will be gratefully accepted at the door.