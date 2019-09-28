Our House
Christ Lutheran Church 4761 Cass St., San Diego, California 92109
Key of She's fall concert experience, “OUR HOUSE,” will take you on a journey of time and place with works by Sarah Quartel, Samuel Barber, Anders Endenroth, Kenny Loggins, Stephen Sondheim, and Gwyneth Walker. Join us September 28th at 7 pm at Christ Lutheran Pacific Beach. There is not charge for this concert, however, donations to Key of She will be gratefully accepted at the door.
