Kids Art Class

We welcome your child to come and unleash their creativity during this fun painting class held at La Bodega Gallery. Our classes give kids of all skill levels the chance to learn how to paint under the direction of a professional and experienced Artist. Our white gallery walls and the vibrant energy that the space provides will help inspire your child's inner artist.

With each completed piece of art, our students take pride in their accomplishments and the new skills and techniques achieved. These skills encourage them and help them to build their self-confidence in their art education. Participants learn to paint a different piece during each session. Anything from a classic sunrise to a picture of the teacher's own design. The experienced art teacher will work to spark the student's creativity while guiding them step-by-step in a relaxing, fun and encouraging environment.

Classes cater to all experience levels and are typically capped at 12 kids so the instructor has enough time to answer questions and give painters any necessary one-on-one attention. At the end of the workshop, painters will have a finished masterpiece of their very own to take home!