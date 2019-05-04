Local childrens book author of staff favorite Penguinaut!, Marcie Colleen will be at The Book Catapult on Saturday, May 4th at 11am for a storytime and booksigning!

Orville the penguin lives at the zoo, surrounded by animal pals who go on exciting adventures. A hang gliding rhino! A deep-sea diving giraffe! Orville struggles to keep up, until one day he concocts an adventure all his own: build a spaceship and fly to the moon all by himself. Can one tiny penguin get there alone? Penguinaut! is perfect for every child who's said, "I can do it myself!" and comes to find that the rewards are much richer when shared with friends. Marcie Colleen's playful text and Emma Yarlett's charming, whimsical illustrations are sure to delight both children and their parents.

In previous chapters Marcie Colleen has been a teacher, an actress, and a nanny, but now she spends her days writing children’s books! She is the author of THE SUPER HAPPY PARTY BEARS chapter book series, as well her debut picture book, LOVE, TRIANGLE, illustrated by Bob Shea, and PENGUINAUT!, illustrated by Emma Yarlett. She lives with her husband and their mischievous sock monkey in San Diego, California.