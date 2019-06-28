Kids' Cooking, Urban Gardening & Art Summer Camp

For 6-12 Year Olds (we are flexible with ages)

Davin Waite, from Wrench & Rodent, voted the best sushi in San Diego, returns this year to create a locally sourced experience with the campers. Davin is a HUGE hit with the kiddos.

Campers will also be able to put their cooking skills to work as they learn from other local chefs and food artisans.

The results from this camp will allow the campers to:

Cultivate a connection to the food they prepare and eat.

Form friendships during thoughtful games, yoga, sing-a-longs and other activities and movement.

Learn listening and collaborative skills through arts and crafts.

The goal is for our campers to leave the week-long camp with new art, cooking and gardening skills, new friends, an appreciation for locally sourced food and an understanding of where their food comes from.

Price: $150 - $425

Partial scholarships & sliding scale.