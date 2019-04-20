Kids Obstacle Challenge

Kit Carson Park 3333 Bear Valley Pkwy. , Escondido, California 92025

About Kids Obstacle Challenge: Kids Obstacle Challenge is an adventure and obstacle course race series for kids ages 5-16, with 13-15 fun and challenging obstacles and mud! Our mission is to inspire and challenge kids, and forge family bond, through obstacle and adventure. We are committed to helping foster a more active, adventurous, and perseverant younger generation.

Kit Carson Park 3333 Bear Valley Pkwy. , Escondido, California 92025
Escondido
888-655-1127
