Kids Obstacle Challenge
Kit Carson Park 3333 Bear Valley Pkwy. , Escondido, California 92025
About Kids Obstacle Challenge: Kids Obstacle Challenge is an adventure and obstacle course race series for kids ages 5-16, with 13-15 fun and challenging obstacles and mud! Our mission is to inspire and challenge kids, and forge family bond, through obstacle and adventure. We are committed to helping foster a more active, adventurous, and perseverant younger generation.
Escondido