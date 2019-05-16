She Kills Monsters at North Coast Rep Theatre School

May 16-19, 2019

Performances

May 16 & 17 - 6PM

May 18 - 2PM & 6PM

May 19 - 2PM

Strong Language, Mild Adult Theme

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Young Adventurers Edition

by Qui Nguyen

A comedic romp into the world of fantasy role-playing games, She Kills Monsters tells the story of high schooler Agnes Evans as she deals with the death of her younger sister, Tilly. When Agnes stumbles upon Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister’s refuge. In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and 90s pop culture, acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.

North Coast Repertory Theatre

987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive

Solana Beach, CA 92075

(858) 481-1055

http://www.northcoastrep.org