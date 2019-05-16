She Kills Monsters at North Coast Rep Theatre School
North Coast Repertory Theatre 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, California 92075
May 16-19, 2019
Performances
May 16 & 17 - 6PM
May 18 - 2PM & 6PM
May 19 - 2PM
Strong Language, Mild Adult Theme
SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Young Adventurers Edition
by Qui Nguyen
A comedic romp into the world of fantasy role-playing games, She Kills Monsters tells the story of high schooler Agnes Evans as she deals with the death of her younger sister, Tilly. When Agnes stumbles upon Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister’s refuge. In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and 90s pop culture, acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.
