Kilowatt Brewing 2nd Anniversary Black Light Party

Join Kilowatt Brewing for our 2nd Anniversary Black Light Party at our Kearny Mesa Tasting Room March 24th, 25th, and 26th.

The brewery will be decked out with black lights, so be prepared to get lit up!

Experience a psychedelic black light art installation by Ancient Gallery. Wear neon/fluorescent colors yourself and glow even more!

Enjoy special beer releases including the debut of our Barrel Aged Grand Entrance Imperial Stout, aged with cocoa nibs and coffee in bourbon barrels from our friends Malahat Spirits Co.