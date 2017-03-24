Kilowatt Brewing 2nd Anniversary Black Light Party

to Google Calendar - Kilowatt Brewing 2nd Anniversary Black Light Party - 2017-03-24 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kilowatt Brewing 2nd Anniversary Black Light Party - 2017-03-24 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kilowatt Brewing 2nd Anniversary Black Light Party - 2017-03-24 17:00:00 iCalendar - Kilowatt Brewing 2nd Anniversary Black Light Party - 2017-03-24 17:00:00

Kilowatt Brewing Ocean Beach 1875 Cable Street, San Diego, California 92107

Join Kilowatt Brewing for our 2nd Anniversary Black Light Party at our Kearny Mesa Tasting Room March 24th, 25th, and 26th.

The brewery will be decked out with black lights, so be prepared to get lit up!

Experience a psychedelic black light art installation by Ancient Gallery. Wear neon/fluorescent colors yourself and glow even more!

Enjoy special beer releases including the debut of our Barrel Aged Grand Entrance Imperial Stout, aged with cocoa nibs and coffee in bourbon barrels from our friends Malahat Spirits Co.

Info

Kilowatt Brewing Ocean Beach 1875 Cable Street, San Diego, California 92107 View Map

Food & Drink

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Kilowatt Brewing 2nd Anniversary Black Light Party - 2017-03-24 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kilowatt Brewing 2nd Anniversary Black Light Party - 2017-03-24 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kilowatt Brewing 2nd Anniversary Black Light Party - 2017-03-24 17:00:00 iCalendar - Kilowatt Brewing 2nd Anniversary Black Light Party - 2017-03-24 17:00:00