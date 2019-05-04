King Arthur - A Semi-Opera by Henry Purcell

Purcell's King Arthur is one of the Baroque's true gems with a lasting success since its London premiere in 1691. The story tells of the confrontation between Arthur, the Christian Breton king and Oswald, the pagan Saxon king. Assisted by their sorcerers, Merlin on the side of good and Osmond on the side of evil, they fight for supremacy over Britain and for the heart of Emmeline, a blind young girl.

Price: $15 - $50

Premium - $50

General - $35 Senior - $32 Student - $15

https://www.bachcollegiumsd.org/

https://www.facebook.com/bachcollegiumsandiego

https://www.youtube.com/user/bachcollegiumsd