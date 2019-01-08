King Lear Open Reading

You're invited! All ages welcome. Free. This is an open out loud reading of the Play. We recast after every scene so all who want to get a chance to read. The Play

Lear divides his kingdom among his three daughters, once they proclaim their love for him. But when King Lear’s plans are impeded by the greed of others, he slowly descends into a deep, all-encompassing madness as his country teeters on the edge.

Acclaimed director Thomas Haine guides this reading.