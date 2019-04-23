Kirk W. Johnson

Warwick's Bookstore 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla, California 92037

Warwick's will host Kirk W. Johnson to discuss and sign the new paperback edition of his book, "The Feather Thief: Beauty, Obsession, and the Natural History Heist of the Century." Johnson is the author of "To Be a Friend Is Fatal" and the founder of the List Project.

This event is free and open to the public. Reserved Seating is available when one of the books is pre-ordered from Warwick's for the event. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed.

