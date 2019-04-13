Kirsten Ashley Wiest, soprano - Graduate Recital
Soprano Kirsten Ashley Wiest presents her final recital at UC San Diego, featuring four works written for her unique voice by composers Gérard Pape, James Erber, Joseph Bishara, and Jeffrey Holmes.
Program:
Joseph Bishara – Black Sunday *world premiere
Gérard Pape – Being Beauteous
Kaija Saariaho – Luonnon kasvot and selections from Leino-laulut
James Erber – Phoenix
Jeffrey Holmes – Mara *world premiere
Performed with Kyle Adam Blair, piano
