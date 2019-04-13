Kirsten Ashley Wiest, soprano - Graduate Recital

Conrad Prebys Concert Hall

Free

Soprano Kirsten Ashley Wiest presents her final recital at UC San Diego, featuring four works written for her unique voice by composers Gérard Pape, James Erber, Joseph Bishara, and Jeffrey Holmes.

Program:

Joseph Bishara – Black Sunday *world premiere

Gérard Pape – Being Beauteous

Kaija Saariaho – Luonnon kasvot and selections from Leino-laulut

James Erber – Phoenix

Jeffrey Holmes – Mara *world premiere

Performed with Kyle Adam Blair, piano