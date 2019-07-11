What to Know About Plug-In Vehicles

PRESENTATION BY CHARLIE JOHNSON

Electric vehicles cost less to maintain, are zero emission, quiet, and fun to drive! Join us at this free educational event to learn about EVs and Plug-In Hybrids. You’ll have a chance to see several EVs on display, talk to EV owners and will also learn about:

•Grants, rebates, tax incentives and discount utility rates for individuals and businesses. Drive electric at 1/3 the cost of gas!

•Optimal system sizing for solar panels, energy storage and charging stations.

•Multi-stage upgrade strategies and financing through cost savings.

•Seven ways to install solar panels without penetrating the roof, and five that can be taken with you when you relocate.

•Community Choice Aggregation and Green Choice imported renewables.

•How to bypass hurdles with the HOA and landlord.

•42+ new EV models: SUVs, Vans, Mini-Vans, Sedans & Motorcycles.

•The affordability of purchasing a previously owned electric vehicle.

Charlie Q Johnson is a Software Engineer and CEO of Makello. He is a dedicated researcher of renewable energy, Plug-In Vehicles and is a home energy efficiency expert. This event, hosted by the NCCCA is for educational purposes.

There will be time for questions from the audience.

Presented in conjunction with the North County Climate Change Alliance