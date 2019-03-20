Know the Ten Signs of Alzheimer's Disease: Early Detection Matters

to Google Calendar - Know the Ten Signs of Alzheimer's Disease: Early Detection Matters - 2019-03-20 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Know the Ten Signs of Alzheimer's Disease: Early Detection Matters - 2019-03-20 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Know the Ten Signs of Alzheimer's Disease: Early Detection Matters - 2019-03-20 12:00:00 iCalendar - Know the Ten Signs of Alzheimer's Disease: Early Detection Matters - 2019-03-20 12:00:00

The San Diego LGBT Community Center 3909 Centre Street, San Diego, California 92104

If you or someone you know is experiencing memory loss or behavioral changes, join us to learn:

*How to tell the difference between Alzheimer's and typical aging

*Steps to take if you recognize a warning sign

*The process of receiving an Alzheimer's diagnosis

*Why early detection is crucial for treatment and planning

*What resources are available

This event is FREE and open to the public.

Info

The San Diego LGBT Community Center 3909 Centre Street, San Diego, California 92104 View Map
Mission Hills
to Google Calendar - Know the Ten Signs of Alzheimer's Disease: Early Detection Matters - 2019-03-20 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Know the Ten Signs of Alzheimer's Disease: Early Detection Matters - 2019-03-20 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Know the Ten Signs of Alzheimer's Disease: Early Detection Matters - 2019-03-20 12:00:00 iCalendar - Know the Ten Signs of Alzheimer's Disease: Early Detection Matters - 2019-03-20 12:00:00