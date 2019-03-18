Know the Ten Signs of Alzheimer's Disease: Early Detection Matters
Vista Village Interfaith 1506 Oak Dr., San Diego, California 92084
If you or someone you know is experiencing memory loss or behavioral changes, join us to learn:
*How to tell the difference between Alzheimer's and typical aging
*Steps to take if you recognize a warning sign
*The process of receiving an Alzheimer's diagnosis
*Why early detection is crucial for treatment and planning
*What resources are available
This event is FREE and open to the public.
Info
Vista Village Interfaith 1506 Oak Dr., San Diego, California 92084 View Map
Vista