Know the Ten Signs of Alzheimer's Disease: Early Detection Matters

Vista Village Interfaith 1506 Oak Dr., San Diego, California 92084

If you or someone you know is experiencing memory loss or behavioral changes, join us to learn:

*How to tell the difference between Alzheimer's and typical aging

*Steps to take if you recognize a warning sign

*The process of receiving an Alzheimer's diagnosis

*Why early detection is crucial for treatment and planning

*What resources are available

This event is FREE and open to the public.

Vista Village Interfaith 1506 Oak Dr., San Diego, California 92084
