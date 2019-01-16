Know the Ten Signs of Alzheimer's Disease: Early Detection Matters
Poway Library 13137 Poway Road, Poway, California 92064
If you or someone you know is experiencing memory loss or behavioral changes, join us to learn:
*How to tell the difference between Alzheimer's and typical aging
*Steps to take if you recognize a warning sign
*The process of receiving an Alzheimer's diagnosis
*Why early detection is crucial for treatment and planning
*What resources are available
