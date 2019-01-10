Know the Ten Signs of Alzheimer's Disease: Early Detection Matters
First United Methodist Church 2311 Camino del Rio S., San Diego, California 92108
If you or someone you know is experiencing memory loss or behavioral changes, join us to learn:
*How to tell the difference between Alzheimer's and typical aging
*Steps to take if you recognize a warning sign
*The process of receiving an Alzheimer's diagnosis
*Why early detection is crucial for treatment and planning
*What resources are available
This event is FREE and open to the public.
Mission Valley