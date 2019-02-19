Know the Ten Signs of Alzheimer's Disease: Early Detection Matters

Dr. Sharna Shachar's Office 525 H St., San Diego, California 91910

If you or someone you know is experiencing memory loss or behavioral changes, join us to learn:

*How to tell the difference between Alzheimer's and typical aging

*Steps to take if you recognize a warning sign

*The process of receiving an Alzheimer's diagnosis

*Why early detection is crucial for treatment and planning

*What resources are available

This event is free and open to the public.

Dr. Sharna Shachar's Office 525 H St., San Diego, California 91910
