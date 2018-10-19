Know the Ten Signs of Alzheimer's Disease: Early Detection Matters (Spanish)
Norman Senior Center 270 F Street, Chula Vista, Chula Vista, California 91910
Conozca las 10 Señales: La Detección Temprana es Importante. If you or someone you know is experiencing memory loss or behavioral changes, it’s time to learn the facts. Early detection gives one a chance to start treatment and plan for the future
Light refreshments provided. Tentempiés proveídos.
