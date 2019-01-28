Know the Ten Signs of Alzheimer's Disease: Early Detection Matters (Spanish)

If you or someone you know is experiencing memory loss or behavioral changes, join us to learn:

*How to tell the difference between Alzheimer's and typical aging

*Steps to take if you recognize a warning sign

*The process of receiving an Alzheimer's diagnosis

*Why early detection is crucial for treatment and planning

*What resources are available

This event is FREE and open to the public.

Participe en esta clase para aprender cuales son las 10 Señales de Advertencia de la enfermedad de Alzheimer. También aprenderá cual es el proceso de recibir un diagnostic y como planear para el futuro.

Este evento es GRATUITO y abierto al publico.