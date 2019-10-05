Kobey's Sneaker & Vintage Clothing Swap Meet

Saturday October 5th 2019

7:00am-3:00pm

Over 175 Sneaker & Vintage Clothing Vendors will come together to showcase their merchandise to thousands of Sneakerheads & Vintage Enthusiats!

This event is San Diego's Largest Sneaker event that is curate for Sneakerheads , Vintage Enthusiats , Streetwear Clothing , Hip Hop Lifestyle

This event will feature a LIVE DJ , Food Vendors , Live Free Giveaway , Live T-Shirt Screen Printing and much more!