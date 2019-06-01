Kobeys Sneaker & Vintage Clothing Swap Meet

Kobey's Sneaker & Vintage Clothing Swap Meet

Saturday June 1st 2019

Kobeys will host over 50 Sneaker & Vintage Clothing Vendors along with a LIVE DJ - Art Installation - Free Prize Giveaway!

Kobey's is hoping to provide an event for San Diego Sneakerhead & Vintage Clothing Enthusiasts to come out and collaborate , talk , buy , sell & trade at!