Kobeys Sneaker & Vintage Clothing Swap Meet

Kobey's Sneaker & Vintage Clothing Swap Meet

Saturday June 1st 2019

Kobeys will host over 50 Sneaker & Vintage Clothing Vendors along with a LIVE DJ - Art Installation - Free Prize Giveaway!

Kobey's is hoping to provide an event for San Diego Sneakerhead & Vintage Clothing Enthusiasts to come out and collaborate , talk , buy , sell & trade at!

Kobeys Swap Meet 3500 Sports Arena Blvd, San Diego, California 92110 View Map
Midway, Point Loma, San Diego
619-523-2700
