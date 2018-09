Kobeys Volkswagen Swap-N-Show

Kobeys Swap Meet presents 1st Annual Kobey's Volkswagen Swap-N-Show

In partnership with San Diego Air Cooled , Wolfpack of IB&SD

Kobey's Swap Meet

Volkswagen

Swap-N-Show

OVER 100 of San Diego's Coolest & Custom Volkswagens on Display at Kobey's Swap Meet

All Volkswagen Welcome! Air-cooled & Water-Cooled!

Car Show - Car Show Entries $10 per car

Vendor Spaces Available : $30 in Advance - $40 Day of Event - VENDOR MUST SELL AUTO-RELATE MERCHANDISE