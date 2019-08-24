Kombucha Workshop

Making kombucha at home is healthier & more affordable than buying it in a store. This workshop with Edible Alchemy will educate & demonstrate all we need to know about DIY kombucha. Tasting & Class: $13. Scoby Package: 12oz. Starter Culture, Tasting & Class: $28.Complete Starter Kit: Glass Gallon Jar, 12oz. Starter Culture, Recipe & Ingredients, Tasting & Class: $38.