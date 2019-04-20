Kurt Hunker Discusses Brutalism Architecture at FSDA

NewSchool of Architecture & Design 1249 F Street, Downtown, San Diego, California 92101

Friends of San Diego Architecture will present a lecture by Kurt Hunker, Professor of Architecture in the Graduate Program at the NewSchool of Architecture & Design, 1249 F Street, Downtown San Diego on April 20th, 9:30 AM. Hunker’s talk,"What Brutalism Is and Is Not", will focus on the genesis of this 20th-century phenomenon called “Brutalism” or, sometimes, “The New Brutalism.” He will also review some of its significant structures and their designers, explore the reasons for its existence, and offer thoughts on the validity of applying the label — in any form — to contemporary architecture.

Come early for coffee. Admission is $5.00, but students are free. No reservations are required. For more information, go to www.friendsofsdarch.com .

NewSchool of Architecture & Design 1249 F Street, Downtown, San Diego, California 92101
