*Kuumba Fest at various locations. San Diego's longest running celebration of African-American expression, culture, and heritage. Includes traditional African art, educational workshops, an African marketplace, a health fair, guest speakers, and much more. From 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, and 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26. $10-$20. 619-544-1000, kuumbafest.com