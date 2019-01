La Bodega Gallery 5 Year Anniversary - Skateboard Art Show

Please join us as we celebrate our 5 Year Anniversary for La Bodega Gallery!! Featuring over 100+ of San Diego's most talented artists. Each artist will use a Skateboard Deck as their medium. There will also be Live Music, DJ's, Food, and More!!!!

SATURDAY JANUARY 12TH, 2019

5:00PM TO 10:00PM

FREE / ALL AGES / PET FRIENDLY

La Bodega Gallery

2196 Logan Ave

San Diego, CA 92113