La Cena È Pronta: A Culinary Musical Recital

Featuring bass-baritone Joshua Arky, pianist Ines Irawati, and mezzo-soprano Alexandra Rodrick

Join us for a fun, bizarre, and wonderful evening of song, food, and drink. La cena è pronta ("Dinner is ready") is a recital that explores the many ways food enriches our lives, brings people together, and can serve as our downfall. The musical selections range from Mahler, Vaughan Williams, and Duparc, to Bernstein, Porter, Sondheim, and more. The artists will prepare and serve dinner while performing the recital.

Fri, Sep 6, 7-9:30pm. $75/person. Includes recital and dinner.

Seating is limited, please RSVP.