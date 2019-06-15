Join us in the Sidebar for a discussion and book signing with author and La Cocina Program Director, Caleb Zigas. Caleb will be joined by chefs, Adriana Lahl of Sal de Vida Charles Farrier of Crumble and Whisk and Hang Truong of Noodle Girl

La Cocina is a groundbreaking Non-Profit organization in the bay area that works to solve problems of inequity in business ownership. They operate and provide affordable commercial kitchen space to entrepreneurs seeking the tools to kickstart their dreams.

Guys: this is an amazing organization. Come be inspired and go home with the bonus of a signed book that we guarantee you'll be using all the time!

Tickets are $43 and include one Copy of We Are La Cocina and bites from the recipes of all three chefs!

You can buy tickets online through eventbrite or at The Rose.